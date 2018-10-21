Tsai vows to recruit more firefighters, improve gear

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pledged to increase firefighter numbers and allocate funds to upgrade equipment.

Tsai made the promise at the opening ceremony of a nationwide contest for career and volunteer firefighters in Nantou County, where their firefighting skills were tested.

The winning teams received trophies and cash prizes from NT$100,000 to NT$300,000 to purchase new firefighting equipment.

Tsai said that career and volunteer firefighters are the most important and indispensable heroes when it comes to disaster relief.

Their hard work “was particularly felt in the aftermath of the Hualien earthquake in February and the flooding in southern Taiwan in August,” Tsai said. “The minds of Taiwanese have been imprinted with images of your attentiveness to duties, your devotion and your heroic behavior.”

On Feb. 6, a magnitude 6 earthquake 18.3km northeast of Hualien County Hall toppled four buildings, killing 17 people and injuring more than 280, while days of heavy rain in late August brought flooding to several cities and counties in the south, with thousands of people displaced.

Tsai said the government would not be able to minimize the impact of disasters and accidents without reliable firefighters, adding that last year alone, they were dispatched to fires more than 47,000 times, made 1.1 million emergency transportation trips and transported more than 890,000 people to hospitals.

To enhance firefighting and emergency capabilities, starting next year, the government is to increase the number of career firefighters by 3,000 every five years and invest more than NT$500 million (US$16.1 million) to equip them with the most advanced gear, Tsai said.

She also pledged another NT$500 million to increase volunteer firefighter numbers and purchase better equipment for them.

“These measures are our promises to career and volunteer firefighters, that we will safeguard you in the line of duty,” Tsai said.

From 1997 to last year, 74 firefighters were killed in the line of duty, while 2,687 sustained work-related injuries, National Fire Agency statistics showed.

Last month, 35-year-old firefighter Tsai Pei-sheng (蔡倍昇) died an hour after he was found unconscious during a rescue mission in Kaohsiung’s Cieding District (茄萣).

In April, six firefighters were killed at a factory fire in Taoyuan’s Pingjhen District (平鎮).

As of August, there were 15,071 career firefighters, or about one for every 1,564 people in Taiwan, agency data showed.