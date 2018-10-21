COA could hike meat fines

Staff writer, with CNA

The Council of Agriculture on Thursday said it is planning to increase the maximum fine for illegally bringing meat products into the country to NT$300,000.

“The council is to amend the law and raise the fine from NT$15,000 to NT$300,000 to stop such actions,” Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said.

Anyone caught carrying meat products, whether raw or processed, from other countries into Taiwan is to be fined NT$18,000, the council said on Monday as part of efforts to prevent African swine fever from entering Taiwan.

“Amid repeat offenses, serious and minor infractions are to be subject to the same punishment,” Chen said on Thursday.

The council is to present a draft amendment to the Executive Yuan as soon as possible to hopefully be approved by the Legislative Yuan before the current legislative session ends, he said.

Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Director-General Feng Hai-tung (馮海東) confirmed that the council is seeking heavier fines, as African swine fever is spreading fast in China.

From Sept. 1 to Sunday last week, 181 people traveling from China were found to be carrying meat, with 25 carrying raw pork, council statistics showed.

The 25 offenders received fines of NT$15,000 each, while the rest were each fined NT$3,000, statistics showed.

Since the outbreak of African swine fever in China on Aug. 3, the disease has spread to eight provinces and the situation is deteriorating, the bureau said, warning that a local outbreak could decimate the local hog-farming industry.