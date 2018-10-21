ELECTION: KMT says daily live broadcast will build on Wu’s ‘eloquence’

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) is from Wednesday to host a month-long live-streamed show in which he would comment on major news stories and answer people’s questions about the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, the KMT said.

With fewer than 40 days left before the polls open, Wu accepted a call by younger party members that he should be on the frontline defending the party and campaigning for it, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director-general Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said on Friday.

“The idea for the show is that given Wu’s eloquence and knack for constructive comments on current affairs, which he demonstrated as premier and vice president, we should put him face to face with the public,” Hung said.

The show is to run until Nov. 23 and to be broadcast live from Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 9am on the KMT’s official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mykmt).

In 30 minutes, Wu would comment on the day’s major news stories, followed by an in-depth analysis of the elections and electoral prospects of the KMT’s 22 mayoral and county commissioner candidates, Hung said.

Wu would give his views on a poorly devised or executed policy of the Democratic Progressive Party government before answering a question submitted by a netizen or reporter, he said.

When Wu is not in Taipei, where the show is recorded, KMT vice chairmen Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) or Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) would take over, Hung said.