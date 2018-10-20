Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AIRPORTS

Drop-off service to expand

Taoyuan International Airport Corp yesterday said it is to double the number of baggage drop-off kiosks to 26 by the end of the year as part of a program to modernize its services. The kiosks are to be installed near check-in counters 16 and 17 in Terminal 2 of the nation’s main international airport, TIAC senior vice president Jerry Dann (但昭璧) said. The existing 13 kiosks, which were introduced on Oct. 1, handle an average of 800 pieces of luggage per day, with a total capacity of 3,000 pieces, Dann said. More passengers are using the service, through which they scan their boarding pass to get baggage tags that they attach to their bags and put on conveyor belts themselves, Dann said. The service is available for flights operated by China Airlines, Mandarin Airlines, EVA Airways and Uni Air, Dann said, adding that foreign airlines, including Cathay Pacific Airways, AirAsia, Japan Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines, have expressed interest in signing up.

WEATHER

Rain expected today

The weather in northern areas is expected to remain cool and rainy today, due to northeasterly winds, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The winds are expected to weaken today, bureau forecaster Lin Po-tung (林柏東) said, adding that sunny skies and warmer temperatures are likely tomorrow. Meanwhile, Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a professor in National Central University’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, said that a tropical disturbance looks likely to form near Guam on about Thursday next week. The system is expected to move northward toward Japan and is unlikely to affect Taiwan, Wu said.

SOCIETY

Parade to promote voting

A gay pride parade organized by Taiwan LGBT Pride is to be held in Taipei on Saturday next week, with a focus on promoting two referendums on amending Civil Code marriage regulations and the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法). The parade, which carries the theme “tell your story, vote for equality,” is to begin in the afternoon in front of the Presidential Office Building on Ketagalan Boulevard, the group said. Although the number of people participating in the parade has increased every year, the march is to remain the same, with nine groups divided into three routes, the organization said. To showcase the nation’s social and cultural diversity, Taiwan LGBT said that everyone in the LGBTIQA community should take part and vote for the referendums it initiated, which are to be held alongside the nine-in-one elections on Nov. 24.

EDUCATION

Iowa language deal inked

The Ministry of Education in Taipei on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Education, saying that the government would organize Chinese-language teaching resources as part of a language-exchange program. Bi Tzu-an (畢祖安), director-general of the ministry’s Department of International and Cross-strait Education, said the program would boost language education cooperation with Iowa. The nation is to help the US state recruit Chinese-language faculty and offer Chinese-language teachers, while Taiwanese students can go to the US to learn English, Bi said. The program would start by sending qualified Chinese-language teachers to the US to support cultural and educational teamwork from kindergarten to grade 12, and promote cooperation among educational institutions on both sides, as well as cultural exchanges, the ministry said.