Man charged with killing, dumping wife in Tainan

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Judicial investigators in Tainan yesterday announced that they had identified a female body and would charge a man from Changhua with killing his common-law wife and abandoning the body two years ago.

Prosecutors listed Chen Wen-chuan (陳文釧), 58, as the prime suspect, and charged him with murder and abandoning a dead body over the death of his live-in wife, who was from Cambodia and took on the Chinese surname Wang (王).

The Tainan District Court granted prosecutors’ request to keep Chen in custody to prevent him from destroying evidence or fleeing.

Chen has been detained since late August.

Initial investigations were conducted by police sergeant Lin Wen-hua (林文華) after a farmer found a skull and bones in a rural area of Nanhua District (南化) on Aug. 14.

Lin remembered that police from Changhua County had visited to inquire about a Cambodian woman with the name Wang, who worked as a domestic carer and had gone missing, police said.

The DNA of the remains matched DNA on objects left by the woman, confirming her death, and Lin suspected that Chen had played a role in her death, they said.

Wang’s Facebook page had remained active despite her death two years ago, and investigators found that Lin had been updating it, perhaps to hide her disappearance.

Lin said that fractures in the skull were indicative of being struck by a blunt object.

Police cited Chen as saying that he argued with Wang while travelling by car through Tainan.

After they took the argument out of the car, he hit Wang with a wooden rod, stripped off her clothes, left her in a remote area and drove off with their daughter, Chen was quoted as saying.

Police said Chen believed he had only injured Wang, but they suspect that she died from the traumatic blows to her head.