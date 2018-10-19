Kinmen agency unveils superhero-themed figurines

By Wu Cheng-ting and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Captain Kinmen and Kinmen Wonder Woman were unveiled on Friday last week as the Kinmen Civil Service’s Department of Ethics’ seventh-generation mascots for honest government.

Part traditional design and part pop culture, the figurines were created by Wang Ming-tsung (王明宗), a maker of traditional guardian lions used as lucky charms.

The new designs are evocative of the guardian lion and the mythical one-horned zhishou (廌獸, “beast”), fitting symbols for the ethics and accountability unit, as the former wards off evil and the latter discerns righteousness from injustice, department director Chen Chih-ping (陳治平) said.

Wang borrowed from the honorable protectors of comic books and their shields to represent the department’s role in defending the rights of county residents, Chen said.

The mascots are popular among children and collectors, he said, adding that they are used as prizes for department-held public information and education puzzles.

A central government agency has called to ask about similar figurines for its use, he said.