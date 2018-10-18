Executive Yuan policy adviser calls on ministry to suspend railway projects

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

A policy adviser for the Executive Yuan on Tuesday urged Premier William Lai (賴清德) to suspend the review of railway grade separation projects, saying they would increase the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) operational costs and limit the nation’s railway transport capacity.

Chang Sheng-hsiung (張勝雄), a professor at Tamkang University’s department of transportation management, in an open letter to the premier said that many local governments have been seeking support from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for railway grade separation projects, which could involve either building bridges or underground tunnels.

In addition to completed projects in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Pingtung County and Changhua County’s Yuanlin Township (員林), the ministry is reviewing railway grade separations projects, including those in Tainan and Taichung, Chiayi and Changhua counties, which have a total estimated cost of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.24 billion).

Chang said he has identified major issues with the projects under review.

First, the central government would provide most of the funding for the projects, with the local governments contributing only small amounts, he said.

The TRA, instead of local governments, would be in charge of operating and maintaining the railway systems after the projects are completed, Chang said, adding that local governments should also be held financially accountable for the projects.

However, it seems like the central government is recklessly writing checks, knowing that somebody else would pick up the tab, Chang said.

The projects are not feasible and do not specify why they are needed in the first place, he said.

Chang asked why a railway station in a town of 90,000 people would need a parking lot with 2,000 spaces.

Although the ministry has claimed that the projects would be beneficial, as they would lead to the development of the areas around the railway stations, Chang said that the development plans have a high degree of uncertainty, as they would require changes to urban planning and expropriation of private properties, which would be time-consuming.

The projects would not only increase the TRA’s operational costs, but also limit the transport capacity of the nation’s railway system, he said, adding that the railway operator would also have trouble delivering a comprehensive transport plan with so many different grade separation projects.

To address the issues, the ministry should suspend the review of the feasibility studies of the projects and conduct a policy impact assessment, Chang said.

The ministry should also help local governments identify the causes of traffic problems and come up with possible ways to improve traffic near railway crossings, he said, adding that records of the review meetings should be made public so that people can provide their input.

The ministry said that the Regulations for Grants from Central Government to the Municipalities and Local Governments (中央對直轄市及縣市政府補助辦法) stipulates that local governments should calculate the complementary funds that they should pay by taking into account the profits that could be created through land development, taxes and other revenues.

City or county councils must also approve the payment of the complementary funds, it said.

If local governments fail to make the payments on time, the central government would deduct the amount from the subsidies provided to them, it said.