Drone mail among council’s plans to rejuvenate towns

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

A mail delivery drone on Tuesday last week assisted in the delivery of a package containing coffee beans and tea leaves from Tainan’s Zuojhen District (左鎮) to National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling’s (陳美伶) office in Taipei.

As Zhujhen post office has only two staff members, mail it receives is delivered by the Sinhua Post Office in Sinhua District (新化).

The drone was loaded before traveling to Sinhua Post Office 3km away, where it was picked up by Chunghwa Post and dispatched to Chen’s office, the council said, adding that Chen was pleased to receive the package of marigold tea leaves and coffee beans.

The feat was significant in that it was symbolic of incorporating technology into an initiative being drafted by the council to “inject new life” into districts and townships by helping them reinvent business models.

The council said it plans to propose the initiative this year, with a focus on encouraging business owners to invest in their hometowns, incorporating technology and integrating the resources of Cabinet-level agencies, boosting public participation and establishing brands.

Zhojhen is an example of a common issue, with township populations dwindling and a lack of public infrastructure, the council said.

Technology can play a crucial role in compensating for a shortage of public infrastructure and help boost the productivity and value of local businesses, it said.

The nation has the technological capacity to use uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) to deliver mail, it said, adding that potential problems associated with the task can be resolved with the help of big-data technology and artificial intelligence, which can analyze weather conditions, determine the best route and steer UAVs away from birds.

The council said it hopes other initiatives, such as using sensors to monitor crop growth, would boost investment and motivate people to return to their hometowns to work.