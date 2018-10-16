Justice commission scraps plans for counseling center

By Chen Yu-fu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Transitional Justice Commission’s plans to establish a psychotherapy center for victims of political repression have been scrapped due to a lack of funding, sources said last week.

The news came after former commission deputy chairman Chang Tien-chin (張天欽) last month resigned following the leak of an audio recording in which Chang allegedly said it would be a pity not to manipulate public opinion against Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) New Taipei City mayoral candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜).

Commission chairman Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) on Oct. 6 also submitted his resignation.

A division under the Transitional Justice Commission responsible for rebuilding social trust planned to set up a psychotherapy center to provide counseling to victims of the 228 Incident and the White Terror era, as well as their families and perpetrators who experience feelings of guilt.

Chang was tasked with finding a location for the center, a commission member said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The commission had hoped to decide between an office building next to Dongmen MRT Station and a building on Wuxing Street (吳興街), but plans to open the center came to a standstill after Chang’s resignation last month, sources said.

Members of the commission hoped that Huang would discuss funding for the center with the Executive Yuan, but he resigned unexpectedly, they said.

As the commission was newly established in the spring, it is being financed by the Executive Yuan’s second reserve fund this year, the sources said.

However, the Executive Yuan has reserved much of the funding to address damage caused by flooding in the south, they said, adding that the controversy involving Chang’s remarks has also made it difficult to request a budget.

Huang had admitted that the commission had been unable to pay its employees’ salaries in the first few months after its establishment, the sources said.

While the commission would not be opening a psychotherapy center, it would not cancel its plans to provide counseling to victims of political repression, the unnamed commission member said.

However, the commission would not acquire a physical space for the purpose, they said, adding that it would instead institute home visits to victims of political repression and their families.

The commission would continue to train therapists and social workers, they said, adding that a pilot counseling program has already started.

People can call the commission to schedule home visits if they need therapy, the member added.