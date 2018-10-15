Para Games haul fails expectations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A lack of support was blamed as the Taiwan team returned from the Asian Para Games in Jakarta after it ended on Saturday with just two golds, nine silvers and 14 bronzes.

Team members returned to Taiwan last night and were to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) this morning, the Sports Administration said.

Taiwan won four golds, 10 silvers and 24 bronzes at the Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014, so the goal was to at least match the gold-medal haul this year.

Sheng Chi-ping (沈啟賓), executive secretary of the Taiwan team, was quoted by the Chinese-language United Daily News as saying that many countries — including China and South Korea — have been systematically training disabled athletes.

China ranked No. 1 at this year’s Games, winning 172 golds. South Korea were second with 53. Taiwan finished 17th.

“There was an increase in young athletes competing at the Asian Para Games this year,” Sheng said. “In Taiwan, we have a severe shortage of talent in this regard. We must discover more disabled people with potential and systematically train them to compete. Otherwise, Taiwan’s disabled athletes will soon not be able to match those from other countries.”

The government’s attitude toward disabled athletes and their sports is another reason the nation failed to reach its goal this year, Sheng said.

“It is possible that the nation will not win any golds at the next Asian Para Games if the government does not change its system,” he said. “Disabled athletes will not be able to undergo training wholeheartedly if they do not see sports as a career option that they can pursue for the rest of their lives.”

Chinese Taipei Paralympics Committee chairman Wang Tsai-hsiang (王才翔) said discussions should be held over how the government should be involved.