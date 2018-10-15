INTERVIEW: Corruption watchdog’s focus on high-risk areas: Chu

Liberty Times (LT): Your organization is tasked with fighting corruption in government. What is unique about it? What vision led to its foundation?

Chu Chia-chi (朱家崎): The agency’s responsibilities include prosecution, corruption prevention and promotion of government ethics.

The Ministry of Justice appoints prosecutors to oversee teams of corruption prevention officials and ethics office employees to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

The agency is overseen by the Anti-corruption Review Committee, but it also retains an internal review division that periodically assesses plans tendered by corruption prevention officials to ensure that all procedures are up to standard.

Rectitude and integrity are our core values and present a line that should not — and will not — be crossed.

LT: The public typically sees the agency as one that arrests corrupt officials. Does the agency oversee any other affairs?

Chu: The agency should not stop at arresting those who are corrupt, but should analyze how, and why, they have engaged in criminal activities. Such information can be used to design preventive measures.

The entire process is similar to preventive healthcare. Arresting corrupt officials is treating the symptoms, corruption prevention is finding a cure and fighting corruption means spreading knowledge to avoid and prevent the illness from reappearing.

Here at the agency, we encourage our colleagues to prosecute severe corruption cases and premeditated crime, as these two types warrant more severe sentences. However, in other cases, we should adopt a softer approach, or the public might feel that the agency is blowing up trivial cases.

The agency plans to adopt a style similar to that of the Tainan City Government, which under then-mayor William Lai (賴清德) asked for a monthly report in which a bureau or division was to present a case study of a widespread problem at that department or equivalents in other municipalities and suggest measures to counter the issue.

Local anti-corruption committees will review the measures, and incorporate advice and suggestions from attending division heads.

LT: Major public construction projects often fall prey to collusion or bribery. What actions has the agency taken to prevent such problems?

Chu: Due to its limited staff, the agency targets tenders that are worth more than NT$10 billion (US$323.52 million).

The Twin Towers project next to Taipei Railway Station, worth NT$70 billion; the Taiwan Railway Administration’s purchase of railcars, worth NT$97 billion; Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s construction of a third terminal, the funding of which could be increased to NT$200 billion, are all being monitored by the agency.

We will be speaking with local prosecutor-generals and authorities overseeing the bidding to establish an anti-corruption platform. We aim for monthly meetings to bolster official oversight and to examine all procedures to prevent potential corruption.

The agency will offer its assistance should the authorities’ say that they are being pressured by “external forces.” This way, civil servants will feel safer and will be more willing to devote themselves to their jobs when handling tenders.

LT: The Agency Against Corruption has been examining a number of offenses that might have been caused flawed official planning. Can you elaborate?