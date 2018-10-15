Future EU travel system based on advance permit

Staff writer, with CNA

A new EU border security system to be launched in 2021 is to continue to allow visa-free entry by nationals of nations and areas that already have such status, including Taiwan, but will require a travel authorization document, the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) in Taipei said on Saturday.

In response Chinese-language media reports that a new EU travel policy would curtail visa-free entry by Taiwanese, the office said the document required under the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) would not be a visa.

“Nationals of visa liberalization countries will continue to travel to the EU without a visa, but will simply be required to obtain a travel authorization via ETIAS prior to their travel,” it said in a statement.

ETIAS would be a simple, fast and visitor-friendly system that would issue a positive response within a few minutes in more than 95 percent of the cases, it said.

According to an EU news statement in July, the online application should take no more than 10 minutes, requires a passport or equivalent travel document and is to cost 7 euros (US$8.10 at the current exchange rate) for travelers between the ages of 18 and 70.

The travel authorization would be valid for three years, or until the expiry date on an applicant’s passport or travel document, the statement said.

The automated ETIAS is being introduced to identify in advance any security or irregular migratory risks posed by visa-exempt visitors traveling to the Schengen area to “significantly contribute to closing existing security information gaps,” the EU said.

All non-EU nationals who do not need a visa to travel to the Schengen area will have to apply, the EU said.

Taiwan obtained visa-free status on Jan. 11, 2011, for entry to the Schengen zone.