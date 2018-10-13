Immigration agency implements online ARC applications

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Immigration Agency (NIA) on Thursday announced that it has implemented a system that allows foreign students to apply online for Alien Residence Certificates (ARCs) and other documents.

Effective immediately, foreign students, as well as Taiwanese students based overseas, no longer have to go to an NIA office to apply for an ARC or to change their personal data, the agency said in a press release.

The online system is designed to make it more time-efficient and cost-effective for foreign students to obtain new documents or renew their ARCs, and to change information, particularly at the start of a new academic year, said Huang Ling-yu (黃齡玉), head of the NIA’s Taipei office.

With the online system, processing times for an ARC would be reduced from seven to five working days, while extensions and information changes would take two working days instead of five, Huang said.

There are about 51,000 foreign and overseas-based Taiwanese students in Taiwan, agency data showed.

Online applications can be submitted on the NIA Web site at: https://coa.immigration.gov.tw/coa-frontend.