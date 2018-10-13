Chiayi County offers camps to see stars and autumn foliage

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Chiayi County is offering a series of overnight camps next month and in December that are to allow participants to stargaze and view autumn foliage.

The camps — which are to be held on Nov. 17 and 18; Dec. 1 and 2; and Dec. 8 and 9 — are being organized by the Chiayi Forest District Office and the Chiayi Amateur Astronomers Association.

As participants would have to walk more than 10km over the two days, organizers have recommended that children in grades five or above, as well as adults, sign up for the camp.

Registration opens at 9am on Wednesday next week.

During winter, the climate on Alishan (阿里山) is more stable and the skies are clearer, making views of the stars particularly clear, the Chiayi Forest District Office said.

The most stars can be seen in winter, the office said.

Sirius, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Capella, Pollux and Procyon are among the stars that can be spotted in the winter skies from Alishan, it said, adding that together, they form a large hexagon.

At the same time, because of the great difference between daytime and nighttime temperature, the leaves of the Acer morrisonense and the Taiwanese Stranvaesia begin to turn red, it said.