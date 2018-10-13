Doctors fix man’s droopy eyes using thigh tendons

By Chang Yi-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei Veterans General Hospital’s Yuanshan branch has corrected a man’s droopy eyes by replacing dysfunctional muscles with tendons grafted from one of his thighs.

Surgeon Lee Ping-lun (李秉侖) yesterday said that the grandmother of the man, whose surname is Lin (林), mentioned him to Lee after she was treated for ptosis, or a drooping upper eyelid, at the hospital.

Lin’s grandmother had said that he had not been able to open his eyes fully since childhood. His family had assumed that the condition would “resolve itself” with age, but it did not.

Lin’s condition was so severe that he often had to tilt his head back just to be able to see people, his grandmother said, adding that he was often made fun of because of the issue.

Lee said he found that the muscles responsible for raising Lin’s eyelids had not developed properly, a classic symptom of aggravated congenital ptosis.

The hospital removed a 10cm-long tract of tendon from Lin’s thigh region and used it to replace the musculature around his eyes, Lee said.

While the surgery might seem like a major one, the procedure only required a local anesthetic, so the patient was fully conscious throughout the procedure, he said.

Lin’s ability to walk was not affected, Lee added.

Lin’s family jokingly congratulated him on his new looks, saying that he could finally swap out his photograph on his National Identity Card after the surgery, Lee said.

Congenital ptosis is usually caused because the levator palpebrae superioris muscle has not matured properly, he said, adding that it can affect a person’s vision.

As people who have a droopy eyelid are often bullied, they should seek medical assistance, Lee said.