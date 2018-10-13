Exhibition of illustrations focuses on Taiwan history

By Chen Chien-chih and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei National University of the Arts vice president Chiu Hsien-hsun (邱顯洵) is to launch a solo exhibition featuring illustrations from his book, A Hand-drawn Illustration of Taiwan’s 400-year History (手繪台灣人四百年史), in Taichung today.

The exhibition, which runs until Nov. 11, is hosted by the Ataabu Cultural Foundation at Lin Hsien-tang’s (林獻堂) former residence, a heritage site in the city’s Wufeng District (霧峰).

Chiu said he created the illustrations after studying in France, when he realized the depth of his ignorance of Taiwanese history.

During that time, he began reading Taiwanese independence advocate Su Beng’s (史明) Taiwan’s 400-year History (台灣人四百年史), a book that became a companion to him during periods of home sickness and gave him an awareness of his heritage, Chiu said.

Upon returning to Taiwan, he spent three years drawing pictures for Su’s book, he said, adding that they were published last year.

His book follows Dutch rule, Qing Dynasty occupation and Japanese rule, while major episodes chosen for illustration include Taiwanese forbearers’ perilous journey through the Taiwan Strait and rebellions against Qing rule, he said.

Other events include the deeds of the Lin clan of Wufeng from which Lin Hsien-tang descended, as well as Lin Wen-cha (林文察) and Lin Chao-tung (林朝棟), he said.

The aim of the book is to provide people with an accessible introduction to Taiwanese history, he said.