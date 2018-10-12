Weights ordered removed from dog

By Huang Mei-chu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Hsinchu County Animal Disease Control Center on Tuesday said it had ordered a pig farmer to remove weights shackled to a guard dog after receiving a complaint that dogs were abused on his property.

According to the complainant, the owner of a pig farm in Cyonglin Township (芎林) had for many years collared guard dogs to excessively heavy weights, the center said, adding that a photograph provided was cause for concern.

After an on-site inspection, the center verified that there were three dogs on the farm, with one shackled to a 7.3kg dumbbell, a veterinarian for the center said.

The center ruled out animal abuse because the dogs appeared healthy, showed no signs of injury and were adequately kept, the vet said.

However, the center ordered the owner to remove the dumbbell, because the weight could have a negative effect on skeletal growth and potentially cause crushing injuries if it were to fall, it said.