Eleven indicted over ‘sex party’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

New Taipei City prosecutors have indicted the female organizer of a motel sex party and the nine men who paid to attend.

The organizer, surnamed Wang (王), 32, organized the party in May and charged each man NT$3,500, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

A cybercrime police unit was alerted after Wang promoted the event — titled “Six-hour Uninterrupted Sex Party” — online, including on Facebook.

When police raided the event at a motel in Tucheng District (土城), they found Wang, another woman, surnamed Liu (劉), and nine men fully or partially naked, with the majority allegedly having engaged in sexual activities, investigators said.

As the organizer, Wang was charged with sexual offenses under Article 231 of the Criminal Code. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of NT$100,000.

Liu and the nine men were charged with contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), which is punishable by a maximum fine of NT$30,000.

During questioning, Wang asked for leniency, saying that she was only trying to make some extra money, as she works as a child carer.

Police said she admitted to organizing the event and posting advertisements online.

Both women participated in the sexual activities, with Liu being paid NT$5,000, while Wang collected the event fees, police said.