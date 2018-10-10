Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AVIATION

Flights to be disrupted

The Civil Aeronautics Administration yesterday cautioned about possible flight delays this morning because of air force acrobatic maneuvers and drills as part of Double Ten National Day celebrations. Because the maneuvers are to require use of the airspace above Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), civil flight schedules might be disrupted, the agency said. The affected periods would be 7:30am to 8am, 9:30am to 10am and 11:25am to 12pm, it said. Meanwhile, due to a fireworks display tonight at the Port of Hualien, all flights at Hualien Airport are to be suspended between 8pm and 9pm, the agency said.

ENTERTAINMENT

New Year show to be longer

Taipei 101 is to again showcase its LED system at this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display, Taipei Financial Center Corp said yesterday, adding that the show is to be about one minute longer than last year’s. The fireworks and light display, which typically starts after the countdown to the new year, is to last six minutes, compared with five minutes last year, even though it would have the same number of fireworks (16,000) and LED lights (14,000), said the company, which owns the skyscraper. The number of fireworks used in last year’s show was cut nearly in half to 16,000 from 30,000 to reduce air pollution. This year’s show is also to feature the T-Pad wall design, the company said, citing the same concerns. Part of the plan is to be unveiled in the middle of next month, it added.

DIPLOMACY

Vega quits after allegation

Paraguayan Immigration Bureau Director Julian Vega has resigned, allegedly over an accusation that he sexually harassed a woman in Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) confirmed that Vega had tendered his resignation and it was accepted by Paraguayan Minister of the Interior Juan Ernesto Villamayor. The ministry and its Paraguayan counterpart had over the past few days been in close contact over the “regrettable incident,” Lee said. Vega, who was in Taipei last week on an international training program hosted by the National Immigration Agency, allegedly sexually harassed his interpreter, who filed a report with the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday last week, media reported. The woman later withdrew the complaint after she and Vega reached an agreement, the agency said.

DIPLOMACY

Indonesia donation made

The government yesterday donated US$500,000 to Indonesia to help with relief efforts in the wake of a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that hit the island of Sulawesi on Sept. 28, triggering a tsunami and killing at least 1,948 people. Representative to Indonesia John Chen (陳忠) made the donation in Jakarta on behalf of the government. Chen conveyed President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) concern and sympathy for the victims, saying that the government decided to make the donation to support relief efforts and help the victims return to normal life. Taiwan is also collecting supplies to donate to the victims, he added. The government had already donated US$250,000 to help with relief efforts after a magnitude 7 earthquake in July left hundreds of people dead on Lombok, Chen said.