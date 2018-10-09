Cabinet proposal to allow classic cars on local roads

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Classic car owners might soon be able to take their vehicles out on the open road, after the Executive Yuan approved a proposed amendment to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) last week.

The bill is now to be deliberated in the Legislative Yuan, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

Classic cars are defined as older cars with proven historical value, making them worth collecting, preserving and restoring.

Many countries have stipulated special regulations to manage classic cars in an effort to preserve cultural heritage and record history, Department of Railways and Highways Director-General Chen Wen-juei (陳文瑞) said.

Such regulations have contributed to the development of classic car industries, he said.

Based on the amendment, an automobile would be regarded as a classic car if it is more than 35 years old and is a proven collectible item.

The car would also have to pass a safety inspection at a local motor vehicle office of the Directorate-General of Highways.

“The ministry will take into account certifications from car manufacturers and information from classic car clubs or relevant associations to determine if the car is collectible,” Chen said.

The ministry is to list areas, routes and time slots when classic cars are allowed on the road, Chen said, adding that a special license plate would be designed.

The ministry said it has proposed that freeways be off-limits to classic cars and that owners should only drive their car during holidays and weekends in the municipality where it is registered.

If owners need to drive to a different municipality for special reasons, they could apply for permission in advance, Chen said.

Like owners of regular cars, classic car owners would be required to pay the vehicle license tax and fuel tax, he said.

Classic car owners would be fined NT$900 to NT$1,800 or have their license plates revoked if they do not adhere to designated times, routes or areas, Chen said.