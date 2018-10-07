Camera found in buxiban toilets; boss faces charges

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan prosecutors on Friday said that they intend to charge the owner of a buxiban (cram school) with offenses against privacy, after students found a pinhole camera installed in the women’s washroom ceiling.

Three students filed complaints with local police against the man, surnamed Lin (林), who is the proprietor and head administrator of a Taoyuan cram school for high-school students preparing to pass their university entrance exams.

One student told police that she had found something strange in the ceiling of a toilet stall at the school and called a teacher.

The teacher pried open the ceiling panel and found a pinhole camera attached to a 40 gigabyte storage device, and then went to a computer shop to decode it and download the files, police said.

The teacher told police that they were shocked to find thousands of pictures and videos of students and teachers using the toilet over what appeared to be the past five years.

The teacher said that they confronted Lin, who admitted to having installed the pinhole camera, police said.

The teacher said that Lin told them that he had at first put the camera in the washroom because he was infatuated with a female student and wanted to have a good look at her, since she refused to go on a date with him.

Police said they have confiscated Lin’s personal computer and photography equipment, on which they found more pictures and videos.