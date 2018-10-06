Chinese official denied visit after flouting regulations

Staff writer, with CNA

An official from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Shanghai has been denied entry to Taiwan after refusing to comply with official requirements, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said yesterday.

Following a cross-departmental screening by Taiwanese authorities, TAO Vice Director Li Xiaodong (李驍東) was denied entry due to his refusal to meet with MAC officials as mandated by the government, Chiu said.

In the face of rising tensions between Taiwan and China, which have seen five of Taipei’s diplomatic allies switch recognition to Beijing since 2016, the government has imposed additional requirements on visiting provincial and municipal-level Chinese officials, Chiu said.

Li’s refusal to meet with MAC officials was just one of the reasons that he could not be allowed to visit Taiwan, Chiu said, adding: “There is nothing we can do in such a case.”

Li was scheduled to visit Taiwan from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20 as the deputy leader of a delegation from several Shanghai-based think tanks, including the Shanghai Federation of Social Science Associations.

All other members of the delegation have agreed to observe the government’s requirements and have been granted permission to visit as scheduled.

They are to visit the Institute of International Relations at National Chengchi University and hold a closed-door meeting with Taiwanese academics on the first day of the visit.

No discussion topics have been set for the meeting, institute director Kou Chien-wen (寇健文) said.

However, he said he assumes that topics would include the Nov. 24 elections and trilateral relations between Taiwan, China and the US.