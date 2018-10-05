Photographer touts kans grass views

By Wu Chun-feng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Photography enthusiasts urged people to make the most of kans grass along the banks of the Zengwen River (曾文溪) in Tainan.

Chang Wan-hsing (張萬興), a member of the Photographic Society of Taiwan, said that photography enthusiasts and other interested people should act quickly, as the views are limited to the flowering season, which is to end soon.

A field has had undisturbed growth this year with no typhoons affecting it and the views are breathtaking further downstream, Chang said.

In comparison, fields in upstream areas of Yujing District (玉井) and Nansi District (楠西) have been buffeted by rain and discharge from the Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫), so they are less spectacular than last year, Chang said.

The white heads of kans grass, or Saccharum spontaneum, can be seen along the banks of the river as it winds through Danei (大內), Guantian (官田) and Madou (麻豆) districts, as well as from the ancestral house of the Su (蘇) family in Anding District (安定), Chang said.

More fields can be seen in Sigang (西港) and Cigu (七股) districts, he said.

However, visitors should exercise cautious while enjoying the scenery, Chang said, adding that drivers should refrain from stopping on bridges to avoid accidents.