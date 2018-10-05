Heads of Taiwan Civil Government released on bail

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taoyuan District Court on Wednesday approved the release of the heads of the Taiwan Civil Government (TCG, 台灣民政府) group, after they were detained for five months pending judicial proceedings.

The group’s secretary-general, Roger Lin (林志昇), posted bail of NT$10 million (US324,760), and his wife, Julian Lin (林梓安), posted bail of NT$7 million.

Taoyuan District Court officials said Roger Lin applied for release because of medical conditions he has and because his wife needs to look after her two children.

Yu Hsiang-ching (游象敬), a TCG executive, was also released on a NT$3 million bail.

The court imposed restrictions against them, prohibiting them from traveling abroad. They are also required to report to their local police station every day at 8pm.

Taoyuan prosecutors in July charged Roger and Julian Lin, and four other TCG executives with fraud, money laundering and related offenses, saying they had been operating a “political Ponzi scheme,” with evidence showing they had made illegal profits of more than NT$1 billion.

Searches at the Lin’s residence uncovered NT$130 million in cash, as well as deposits of NT$6 million and US$520,000 in seven bank accounts, and the ownership deeds for five properties.

Addressing his supporters after being released, Roger Lin, 67, said that the US government had applied pressure to have him released.

According to transcripts from his court hearing last month, Roger Lin said that his organization and the “Citizen ID” cards it issues are recognized as legitimate by US authorities, and that TCG officials are in constant touch with high-level US government officials.

Roger Lin said that after World War II, Taiwan’s sovereignty and political status were left unresolved, and that the US Military Government still has legitimate claim over Taiwan and is planning to take over and rule the nation.

He said that TCG is the nation’s only recognized governing authority.

In court on Sept. 13, he said that TCG is advocating for US Marines to take over Taiwan, and that US President Donald Trump is now in charge of the plan.