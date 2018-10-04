Russian tourism industry group visiting Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

A group of Russian tourism operators is touring the nation after the government last month announced that it was granting Russians visa-free entry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

To promote the new policy, the Tourism Bureau arranged for four groups to visit Taiwan to learn more about its attractions, Department of West Asia and African Affairs Deputy Director-General Grace Lo (羅靜如) said.

The first group, from Vladivostok, arrived on Friday last week and was scheduled to visit some of the most popular sites in the nation, including Taipei 101, Sun Moon Lake and Taroko Gorge, as well as Kaohsiung and Kenting, the bureau said.

The group was also to meet with their counterparts in Taiwan’s tourism industry, including representatives of major five-star hotels, to discuss possible cooperation, it added.

The next three groups are scheduled to arrive later this month and next month, it said.