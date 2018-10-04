NPM to hold exhibition in Tokyo during Olympics

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Palace Museum (NPM) would hold an exhibition in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympic Games to display items from its collection, museum Deputy Director Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧) said yesterday.

The exhibition would be held at the Bunkamura, a cultural complex with a concert hall, a theater and museum facilities in the Japanese capital’s Shibuya district, Lee told a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Education and Culture Committee.

“Travel to the Bunkamura ... is convenient,” Lee told the lawmakers, who raised concerns about transporting national treasures for an overseas exhibition.

“The location is very good,” she added.

Asked if the exhibit would travel to other Japanese cities, such as Fukushima and Shizuoka, after the show in Tokyo, Lee said the museum hopes to hold exhibitions outside Tokyo so that people in those areas would not have to travel to the Japanese capital to see the collection.

The museum has not yet decided which items would be exhibited.

The museum in 2014 sent some of its most popular items, including the Jadeite Cabbage With Insects and the Meat-shaped Stone, to Japan for its first-ever exhibition in that country.

The exhibition, titled “Treasured Masterpieces From the National Palace Museum, Taipei” attracted about 800,000 visitors to the Tokyo National Museum from June 24 to Sept. 15, before moving to the Kyushu National Museum in Fukuoka.

In Kyushu, it drew about 360,000 visitors from Oct. 7 to Nov. 30, the museum said.