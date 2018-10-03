Taipei police arrest 28 over alleged ‘sex party’ in hotel

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Twenty-eight people were arrested in Taipei for what police called a “sex party.”

Officers were monitoring information posted online about the party and after obtaining a search warrant, they raided the Wego Boutique Hotel (薇閣精品旅館) in the Dazhi (大直) area at about 2pm on Sunday, finding nine women and 19 men in a luxury hotel room.

“Evidence showed it was organized by a man surnamed Chang (張), 34, and a woman surnamed Huang (黃), 39. The event was promoted online [...] under the pretext of a birthday party,” Neihu (內湖) Police Precinct officer Lu Cheng-kuo (呂政國) said yesterday.

The men paid NT$5,000 each to attend the party, while it was free for the women, Lu said, adding that the organizers had placed the condition that the female attendees be 20 to 40 years old.

Officers found NT$28,000 in cash in the hotel room, along with food, alcohol, lubricants and about 300 condoms, police said.

Chang and Huang had organized three separate parties that day from noon until 10pm, with each one lasting three hours, Lu said.

They also made arrangements with the hotel to supply the room with food, drinks and condoms, Lu added.

Chang’s girlfriend, surnamed Hung (洪), 20, was among the attendants, police said.

After the suspects were taken to the precinct for questioning, Chang, Huang and Hung were transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, Lu said.

The three would be charged with breaching the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪), while the other attendees would be fined for breaching provisions of the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), Lu said.

The organizers broke the law by charging people to attend the sex party, which amounted to soliciting prostitution, Lu said, adding that it is different from organizing a party where consenting adults have sex on their own accord.