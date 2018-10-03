Greenpeace Taiwan calls for guidelines to reduce trash at mass running events

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

About 4 million single-use plastic cups and 2 million T-shirts were produced for 784 running events nationwide last year, Greenpeace Taiwan said on Monday, urging the government to establish guidelines to reduce plastic waste in big events.

The peak season for running events is approaching as the weather cools down, but the nation still lacks a mechanism to review the events’ environmental protection measures, the group said.

Of the total number of events last year, 432 were held in the six special municipalities, where participants used at least 2.4 million single-use plastic cups, the group said, citing a survey it published in June.

The amount of plastic garbage produced at the events increases when plastic bottles and gift packages are taken into account, given each event was attended by 4,000 to 5,000 runners, it said.

Runners seldom use the T-shirts and towels that event organizers provided for free, the group said, adding that its survey has shown that the runners would rather be given the option of refusing the gifts when signing up for the events.

Sports clothing is usually made of synthetic fibers and washing this apparel might produce microplastics that damage marine ecosystems, it added.

Only the Taipei City Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the group to promote environmental protection measures during events, such as offering fewer single-use plastic cups, printed brochures and certificates, and allowing runners to decide whether they want free T-shirts and towels, Greenpeace Taiwan said.

While the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) has published guidelines promoting environmentally friendly measures in big events, they are not mandatory and mostly focus on cleanup and trash disposal, the group said, calling for more concrete plans to reduce garbage at source.

Reached for comment, EPA Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) said the agency is planning to revise the guidelines and might start by limiting the use of disposable tableware in big events.

The department is deliberating possible policy directions with local environmental departments, Lai said, adding that there is no timetable to announce new regulations.