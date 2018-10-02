Rise in fuel costs to hike surcharge on overseas flights

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

International flights will cost more after a rise in fuel surcharges due to the rise in aviation fuel prices, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said yesterday.

The surcharge for international flights is based on the price of international aviation fuel announced by CPC Corp, Taiwan, which has exceeded US$100 per barrel, the agency said.

The surcharge for long-haul flights would rise from US$45.5 to US$52 per flight segment, and from US$17.5 to US$20 per segment for shorter flights, it said.

The surcharge for round-trip flights would reach US$13 for long-haul flights and US$5 for short-haul flights, the agency said.

The fuel surcharges for international flights was last increased in May, after the price of aviation fuel rose from about US$80 to about US$90.