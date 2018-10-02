CDC urging flu shots for over-50s, pregnant women

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

With the government-funded influenza vaccination program set to begin on Oct. 15, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday urged people aged 50 and above to get vaccinated.

Taiwan’s flu season usually begins in November and then peaks during the Lunar New Year holiday the following year, the agency said.

Flu can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis myocarditis and even death, it said.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) on Sunday said that agency statistics show that two age groups — people aged 65 or above and those aged between 50 and 64 — are at high risk for serious complications from flu infections.

“Flu vaccination is currently the most effective method to prevent flu infection,” Chou said while attending a TEDxGlobalDay event held by TEDxDaanPark and the Rotary Club in Taipei.

The CDC’s slogan for this year’s flu vaccination campaign is “Let me protect you,” he said.

People with chronic diseases aged 50 and above, pregnant women and preschool children older than six months have a higher risk of developing serious flu complications and are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as the program begins, the CDC said yesterday.

As noted in the “frequently asked questions” section of its Web site, changes to the immune system, heart and lungs during pregnancy make pregnant women more prone to severe illness from flu and hospitalization for serious complications, the agency said.

The WHO says flu vaccinations are a high priority for expectant women, the agency added.

Getting a flu vaccination not only protects a pregnant woman and her fetus, but also the baby after it is born, the agency said, adding that there have been many scientific studies showing the vaccinations are safe for pregnant women.