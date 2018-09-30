NTU ranked 170 on list of universities, rises from No. 198

Staff writer, with CNA, LONDON

Led by National Taiwan University (NTU), Taiwan has 32 institutions among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 published on Wednesday.

The rankings are based on the performance of research-intensive universities for teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, the Times Higher Education Web site said.

NTU was ranked 170th, up from No. 198 last year, the rankings showed.

Other Taiwanese universities in the rankings were National Taiwan University of Science and Technology and National Tsing Hua University, which were among the group ranked from 401 to 500.

China Medical University, National Cheng Kung University, National Chiao Tung University, National Yang Ming University and Taipei Medical University were in the 501-600 group, while Chang Gung University, National Sun Yat-sen University and National Taiwan Normal University were in the 601-800 group.

There were 11 Taiwanese institutions in the 801-1,000 group and 10 in the over-1,000 group.

The rankings included more than 1,250 universities, with the University of Oxford topping the list, followed by the University of Cambridge.

Stanford University in the US was third, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was fourth, followed by the California Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Princeton University.