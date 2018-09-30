No Taiwanese injured in Palu; Taipei offers help

Staff writer, with CNA

The Tourism Bureau yesterday said that no Taiwanese have been reported injured in the earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Friday.

Most Taiwanese travel agencies have said the remote island is not included in their itineraries, as it is about 2,000km from Jakarta, the bureau said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ office in Surabaya said it has not received any emergency calls from Taiwanese.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has expressed her deepest sympathy and concern to Indonesia in the wake of the disaster, the Presidential Office said.

Tsai asked the ministry to find out whether any Taiwanese have been affected by the earthquake, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said.

The government is ready to offer assistance to Indonesia in search-and-rescue efforts, Huang added.