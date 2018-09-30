Region should team up against fake news, Tsai says

Staff writer, with CNA

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region should work together to curb the production and dissemination of “fake news,’ President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told a conference yesterday, adding that it undermines democratic values.

“Across many of our societies, we are confronted by an increasingly orchestrated disinformation campaign designed to discredit our democracy and undermine our way of life,” Tsai said at the opening of the annual Asia-Pacific Think-tank Summit in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投).

Fake news poses challenges not only to Taiwan, but to all like-minded countries across the region, she told the gathering hosted by the Institute for National Policy Research, the Ministry of Defense and two Japan Studies organizations.

“Their existence highlights the need for us to work together to respond to these challenges in a more coordinated way,” Tsai said, adding that she was pleased to see the forum rapidly become a pre-eminent platform for international experts on the subject.

She also discussed two new local think tanks, which she said could help determine the country’s place in the new international order.

The Institute for National Defense and Security Research, which she inaugurated in May, is the first national defense think tank aimed at creating more possibilities for collaboration with partners on regional security and strategic issues, Tsai said.

The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, launched in June, promotes stronger links among countries covered by the New Southbound Policy, Tsai said, adding that its signature annual event, the Yushan Forum, would become a significant regional policy exchange platform.

Hopefully exchanges between regional think tanks could contribute to discussions about the US’ Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The policy is not only being promoted by the US, but by almost all like-minded countries in the region, Tsai said, adding that it would be a critical force driving the development of the region for years to come.

“Guided by our shared values and interests, we view the Indo-Pacific Strategy as a tangible policy that will strengthen our cooperation in terms of investment, trade and infrastructure,” she said.