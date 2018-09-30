Three more allies speak up at UN

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Three more of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies — including Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Solomon Islands — spoke in support of the nation’s UN bid as the week-long General Assembly in New York City entered its fourth day on Friday.

Saint Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet called for an end to the restrictions placed on what he called the legitimate aspirations of Taiwan to participate as an observer in key UN institutions, such as the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“My friends, this is as much as it is for us, and as it is for them,” Chastanet said, expressing gratitude for Taiwan’s provision of loans to help Saint Lucia rebuild roads and airport.

Lauding Taiwan’s achievement in various areas, Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris said that Taiwan should be given space to contribute to dialogue, progress and the well-being of the global UN community.

“I cannot address this great body and not recognize our dear friend Taiwan. My government views the UN as a people’s organization, for all people, including the people of Taiwan,” Harris said.

“We strongly believe Taiwan has an important and continuing role to play in international development strategies, as they have had great success in technology, agriculture, health and renewable energy,” he said.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Ricky Houenipwela dedicated a large portion of his speech to supporting Taiwan’s cause, arguing that it is time for the UN to give due recognition to Taiwan as a legitimate member of the family of nations.

“Whilst we speak of leaving no one behind, we still close our doors to Taiwan and continue to contradict our own principles by leaving Taiwan’s 23 million people behind,” Houenipwela said.

The implementation of the sustainable development goals requires a unified global partnership, Houenipwela said, adding that Taiwan, the 22nd-largest economy in the world, is ready, willing and able to engage in and contribute to the wide range of substantive UN programs for the welfare of humanity.

Despite Taiwan’s contributions to the well-being of citizens of the globe, the world body continues to ignore the right of Taiwan to self-determination, he said.

Of the 14 leaders of the nation’s diplomatic allies that have spoken since the assembly opened on Tuesday, 11 took the opportunity to advocate Taiwan’s inclusion in UN activities and specialized agencies.

The three exceptions were Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti.

Three former diplomatic allies in Latin America and the Caribbean have switched allegiance to China since May 2016: Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador.