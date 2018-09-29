Swarm of bees stings students at Taipei school

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Eight students were stung by bees inside a classroom at Taipei First Girls’ High School on Thursday, school director of student affairs Chang Li-ping (張麗萍) said.

The incident occurred after 9am while the students were in the middle of their second-period class, she said, adding that she suspects the swarm of bees might have entered the classroom after a bee was struck by an electric fan.

Seven students were sent home after being treated by nurses at the school’s health center, but they exhibited no serious symptoms, she said.

One was taken to hospital, but was sent home after doctors found no major problems and gave the student a tetanus shot, Chang said.

The school arranged for the other students to continue their lessons in a different classroom, while it closed the original classroom and called the Taipei Fire Department in to handle the situation, she said.

Witnesses were unable to tell what species of bee was involved in the incident, Chang said.

The department concluded that the bees had come from a tree between the school campus and the Central Weather Bureau building, she said, adding that the school would have the hive removed in the next few days.