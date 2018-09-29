No heavy motorcycles decision

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Most riders of heavy motorcycles still lack awareness of the importance of maintaining a safe trailing distance, despite the fact that they have caused fewer traffic accidents, according to a report published by a special task force evaluating the performance of heavy-motorcycle riders in the past year.

The one-year trial, which was launched in July last year following years of petitions from owners of heavy motorcycle, lists specific standards that riders have to meet before the Ministry of Transportation and Communications would consider allowing them access to freeways, which include an analysis of the number of fatal accidents caused by motorcycle riders and the number of traffic law infringements issued to riders by police.

Riders were evaluated using surveillance camera footage from the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) and Highway No. 64, the only freeway sections open to heavy motorcycles.

A special task force formed of academics, government officials, a representatives from passenger and cargo transport associations, as well as members of heavy-motorcycle riders’ clubs, evaluated the behavior of heavy motorcycle riders.

Since July last year, they have held quarterly meetings to review the data.

The task force held a final meeting at the end of last month to summarize its findings.

The report said that heavy-motorcycle riders have shown an improvement in their behavior by committing fewer traffic offenses in the past year, adding that they did not cause any fatal traffic accidents.

However, heavy-motorcycle riders in general have insufficient awareness of the importance of a safe trailing distance, the report said.

“It is our recommendation that the government should step up an awareness campaign on this important concept.

Meanwhile, the highway authority should incorporate this concept as well as other good driving behaviors, such as watching vehicles coming from behind or yielding to other vehicles, into the driver’s license test,” the report said.

Rather than comparing the behaviors of heavy-motorcycle riders and car drivers, who operate different vehicles and therefore cannot be gauged using the same standards, the highway authority should aim to educate all road users via safety awareness campaigns and work more closely with law enforcement officials to crack down on bad behavior.

The task force did not suggest in the report whether the government should open all freeways to heavy motorcycles.

Instead, it said that settling the debate depends on whether members of the public can reach a consensus on the matter.

In addition to the awareness campaigns, the private sector must also assist in forming a platform for the government and private sector to communicate with one another, the report said, adding that this would allow all stakeholders to form a consensus on the matter and lay a solid foundation for future policymaking.