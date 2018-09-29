Taichung exhibit brings together 168 floral pieces

By Su Meng-chuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Masterpieces from the National Palace Museum in Taipei, the Tokyo Fuji Art Museum and Tainan’s Chimei Museum have been transported to the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung for a flower-themed exhibition ahead of the World Flora Exposition, which is to be held in the city from Nov. 3 to April 24 next year.

Flowers of Immense Charm includes 168 pieces of art from the 11th century to the present day: 40 from the National Palace Museum, 25 from the Fuji Art Museum, 30 from the Chimei Museum, 53 from the Taichung museum and 20 more by Taiwanese contemporary artists.

Highlights include a lotus-shaped ju ware (汝窯) bowl from the Northern Song Dynasty that is part of the National Palace Museum collection and Dionysia, an 1870 painting by Pierre Auguste Cot from the Chimei Museum.

The Tokyo Fuji Art Museum pieces include Cherry Blossoms in the Shin-Yoshiwara Courtesan’s District — a Bunsei-era woodblock print by Toyokuni Utagawa.

The exhibition, which opens on Saturday next week, is free and runs through Feb. 10 next year.