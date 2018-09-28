Problem peeing could be prostate issue: urologist

By Tsai Hsu-yuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Taichung doctor advised people to see a doctor if they experience problems with urination to detect potential problems such as the onset of kidney failure or cancer.

Taichung Hospital urologist Lin Ming-feng (林明鋒) said that an 80-year-old man he treated, surnamed Lee (李), had for the past few years had problems with frequent urination, including urinating only small amounts each time and getting up four or five times each night to go to the bathroom.

On some occasions Lee was unable to urinate at all, prompting visits to the doctor, Lin said.

Lee said he never wanted to look more deeply into the issue, until last month when a high temperature sent him to the emergency room.

Doctors discovered that Lee’s prostate had swollen, and that he had stones in his bladder and inflammation of his urinary tract. After bringing his fever down with medication, doctors performed an operation to remove more than 100 stones from Lee’s bladder.

The swelling in Lee’s prostate had caused a blockage in his urinary tract and the trapped urine caused repeated infections that led to the stones in his bladder, Lin said.

Had Lee’s condition remained untreated much longer, it might have caused urine to flow back into his system, leading to kidney failure, the doctor said.

The rubbing of the stones in his bladder might have also eventually led to cancer in his urinary tract, Lin said.

Doctors first performed a computerized tomography (CT) scan on Lee, which revealed numerous bladder stones, and then administered antibiotics to bring his urinary tract infection and high fever under control, Lin said.

Three days later they performed an endoscopy procedure to remove the stones, Lin said.

After continued treatment to reduce the swelling in his prostate, Lee’s urinary function was restored to normal, Lin said.

Urinary swelling commonly occurs in men older than 50, which leads to minute urine streams, difficulty with urination, contaminated urine, or inability to urinate, he said.

Other problems that may occur include frequent urination, urgent need to urinate, or loss of control over urination, he added.

Most cases of swollen bladders can be treated with medication, Lin said.

However, those with serious complications might require surgery, Lin said, adding that early treatment is needed to prevent complications before they occur.