Yehliu signs sister-park deal with Choshi Geopark

Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) has become a sister park to Choshi Geopark in Japan’s Chiba Prefecture, a move that Tourism Bureau Director Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said would help broaden the possibility of alliances with parks worldwide for others in Taiwan.

The agreement was signed at a hotel in Choshi City on Thursday last week by Yehliu Geopark head Yang Ching-chien (楊景謙) and Choshi City Mayor Shinichi Koshikawa, and witnessed by Chou and Deputy Representative to Japan Kuo Chung-shi (郭仲熙).

Geoparks are an important indicator of international tourism, as they provide geology and ecosystem tours, Chou said, adding that they are especially important for environmental education.

The establishment of sister parks will boost Taiwan-Japan tourism interaction, Chou said.

Chou said that the participation of the nation’s Geological Society at the signing ceremony showed academic inclusion, which would “help geoparks move toward globalization and increase Taiwan’s presence in the global tourism industry.”

The agreement is the fifth that Yehliu has signed with international peers, Yang said, adding that further endeavors would be geared toward nations in Southeast and Northeast Asia.

By signing such agreements, we are putting Yehliu Geopark’s name out there, which should draw more tourists to Taiwan and in particular to Yehliu, Yang said.

Yehliu officials and others at the ceremony visited Mount Asama Geopark in Japan, where they inquired about forming a similar partnership, Yang said.

Yang said the local village mayor promised to organize a business trip in February next year to visit Yehliu and consider the offer.