Five arrested over alleged fraud

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Judicial investigators yesterday said they arrested five suspects on charges linked to alleged fraud involving New Taipei City-based Siang Yue Co (享悅公司), which investors said promised high returns from futures trading and other schemes totaling about NT$1.5 billion (US$49.02 million) over the past three years.

Two female suspects, surnamed Lu (魯), 28, and Wen (文), 25, were released on bail of NT$1 million, investigators said.

A male suspect surnamed Huang (黃) was released on NT$50,000 bail and another male suspect surnamed Yang (楊), 38, was released without bail, but had travel restrictions imposed, investigators said, adding that the fifth suspect was a man surnamed Wang (王).

The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office and the Investigation Bureau on Wednesday raided company offices and residences at six locations.

Yang in 2015 launched an investment scheme, allegedly promising a monthly interest rate of 4 percent and a yearly return of 48 percent, New Taipei Deputy Chief Prosecutor Lin Hung-sung (林宏松) said.

Yang partnered with Huang to attract more investors and Yang registered Siang Yue in 2016, where he allegedly promised high profits from futures trading, Lin said.

Yang hired Lu, a former girlfriend, and Wen, a friend, as brokers at Siang Yue, while Huang was its supervisor, Lin said.

Investigators found that it was a Ponzi scheme, with people asked to find others to invest, Lin said.

The scheme collapsed in May last year, when many investors did not receive dividends they were promised, he said.

Yang closed the company, but kept the money, prompting complaints, he said.

Investigators found that while Siang Yue folded, Lu and Wen continued underground futures trading activities until May, Lin said.

Since the start of 2015, the suspects had taken in investments, deposits on futures trading and financial transactions totaling about NT$1.5 billion from about 60 investors who claimed to have lost money, Lin said.

New Taipei City prosecutors said they intend to file charges for alleged breaches of the Futures Trading Act (期貨交易法) and the Banking Act (銀行法).

During the raids, prosecutors said they seized account books, bank transaction records, checks, cash, computer files, as well as a Bentley car owned by Wen and a Porsche sedan owned by Lu.

Prosecutors ordered that the vehicles be auctioned to recoup some of the lost investment money, they said.