Immigration rules to ease for international graduates

By Lin Hsiao-yun, Wu Hsin-tien, Chen Mei-ying and William Heth / Staff reporters, with staff writer

A new government policy will ease regulations for foreign graduates of local schools who hope to stay in Taiwan for work, or are seeking to immigrate.

There are currently 117,970 international students in Taiwan, including about 48,000 from Southeast Asian, the Ministry of Education said, adding that number is expected to rise to 58,000 by next year.

The ministry said it would establish an office to promote study in Taiwan from expatriate communities in countries targeted by the New Southbound Policy.

Under the new policy, foreign students who graduate from colleges in Taiwan and work in the country for five years would be eligible for immigration, while those graduating from technical high schools would be eligible after working in Taiwan for seven years.

Deputy Minister of Education Yao Leeh-ter (姚立德) said the old policy requiring graduating students applying to work in Taiwan to have two years of experience in their field from another country, as well as setting their minimum pay at NT$47,971, was designed to restrict work permits to more skilled workers.

However, the new policy would evaluate applicants based their education, work experience, language skills and compatibility with the government’s economic policies, Yao said.

The Department of Higher Education said it had already identified five doctoral candidates and eight master’s students in various fields, including medicine, engineering and biology, that it would work with following graduation to find employment to meet industry needs.

The Council of Agriculture said the program would also benefit the agricultural and fisheries industries, citing the popularity of the programs at Agricultural Vocational Senior High School and National Suao Marine and Fisheries Vocational High School.

The council said it was working with other government agencies to resolve remaining issues, including the minimum monthly salary for migrant workers.