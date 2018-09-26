Painter gives father art exhibition as birthday gift

By Huang Mei-chu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

How can someone celebrate their aging father’s birthday when they live far away? One painter is letting her work stand in her place.

National Taichung University of Education associate professor Huang Shih-chun (黃士純) is holding her first solo exhibition in her hometown in Hsinchu County.

Huang said that her father, Huang Ting-chang (黃廷章), a retired art teacher, introduced her to painting at the age of three.

However, her career has taken her away from family, Huang said, adding that she studied abroad in Japan, after which she found teaching work in another county.

As her father is to turn 83 at the end of this month and lives close to the Hsinchu County Art Museum, Huang said her first solo exhibition would be his birthday gift.

“His house is within walking distance of the museum,” Huang said, adding that seeing her paintings would be like spending time with her.

Huang mixes traditional and modern techniques by choosing traditional Chinese painting subjects, such as pine and plum trees, bamboo and rhododendrons, and adding color.

The paintings impart a sense of delicacy and the vibrant colors are appealing to the modern aesthetic, but at the same time, they encapsulate the depth of artistic conception that flows from traditional Chinese poetry, the museum said.

The exhibition opened on Friday last week and is to run through Oct. 7, the museum said.

County Commissioner Chiu Ching-chun (邱鏡淳) visited the exhibition, where Huang promised that he would be invited to a joint exhibition of Huang and her father’s works.

Huang teaches courses on traditional Chinese and nihonga-style painting at her alma mater, as well as East Asian art history and other theoretical courses.