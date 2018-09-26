NYMU to decide whether to join another university

By Wu Po-hsuan and Hung Mei-hsiu / Staff reporters

National Yang-Ming University (NYMU) is to decide whether to merge with another university — likely National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) or National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) — in a council meeting today.

The council is to decide whether to initiate the procedures for a merger, which include choosing a university to merge with, proposing a merger plan and having it approved by the university council and the Ministry of Education, NYMU president Steve Kuo (郭旭崧) said on Sunday.

If the council decides on a merger, the next step would be to determine the order in which the university would meet with other institutes, which could be determined in today’s meeting or the next, Kuo said.

If merger procedures are initiated today, the council would also set a voting date to determine which institute NYMU would merge with, Kuo said.

A merger must be handled according to regulations and in a transparent manner, he added.

NCTU is in the process of electing a university president, Kuo said, adding that he hopes it would not drag on for too long, as it might affect a possible merger.

NYMU and NCTU have been discussing a merger for nearly 20 years.

To facilitate the process, NCTU has postponed its presidential election process, which was originally scheduled to begin this month.

If the two universities merge within two years, a new presidential election would be held, which would be unfair to NCTU’s new president, NCTU secretary Chiu Hsin-tien (裘性天) said.

The university would elect a new president if a merger is not decided by the end of this year, he said.

NCTU president Frank Chang’s (張懋中) term is to end on July 31 next year and he has expressed no desire to serve a second term.

If a merger is approved, the university would have an acting president until a new one is elected, Chiu said.

NTHU on Sunday announced that it would form a committee to handle a possible merger.

If NYMU and NTHU merged, the new institute would rank among the world’s top 100 universities, NTHU president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘) said, citing an analysis.

NTHU has been enhancing interdisciplinary education and a merger would provide its students with medical courses, he said.

The university would hold a public hearing on its merger plan on Oct. 8, he added.