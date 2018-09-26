Taipei amendment appears to target TAPM’s boss

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government yesterday amended a regulation to require the chairpeople or general managers of companies that the city government has invested in or entrusted to attend the Taipei City Council’s question-and-answer sessions, but it needs to be passed by the council to take effect.

The amendment was endorsed at a municipal administrative meeting hosted by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

If it is passed, Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co (TAPM) general manager Wu Yin-ning (吳音寧) will be required to report to the city council, leading Chinese-language media to label it the “Wu Yin-ning interpellation clause.”

The council has been asking the company to report to it since Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) was TAPM general manager, but Wu has refused to attend the question-and-answer sessions.

The city government can require a company general manager or chairman to report to the council if it holds more than half of the company’s shares, but it only holds a 22.76 percent stake in TAPM, Wu said in June, citing the Self-governing Rules for the Management and Supervision of Taipei City Government Invested Businesses (台北市政府投資事業管理監督自治條例).

Ko has repeatedly said he was disappointed by Wu’s refusal to report to the council.

Several Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City councilors have accused Wu of not respecting the council.

Taipei City Council Speaker Wu Pi-chu (吳碧珠) in July said that although Wu is not required to report to the council, asking city-invested companies to report has been an unspoken rule.

The amendment is to be reviewed by the Taipei City Council in an upcoming provisional session or during its next session, and if it is passed, those who refuse to attend an interpellation session could face a fine, Wu said.