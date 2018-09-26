Foreign ministry to host forum today on gender equality

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting an international gender equality forum today aimed at bringing Taiwan’s gender equality policies more in line with worldwide trends.

High-level officials from several ministries and representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) dedicated to improving women’s rights are to attend the forum, Department of NGO International Affairs Deputy Director-General Chang Hsiu-chen (張秀禎) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) and Ambassador-at-large Fan Yun (范雲), a veteran women’s rights advocate, are to give speeches about global trends in female empowerment and gender equality promotion, Chang said.

As Lo just returned from a research trip to northern Europe in June, he is to share his first-hand observations of gender equality efforts in nations such as Finland, Sweden and Denmark, Chang said.

“Fan initiated the forum with the idea of having the ministry and its overseas representative offices collect cases from other nations that have changed their women’s rights policies, and share them with officials in charge of furthering gender equality,” Chang said.

“The goal is to pave the way for revising Taiwan’s gender equality policies to bring them more in line with those of the world,” Chang said, adding that it would be the first time that senior-level officials from different ministries would participate in such a forum.

The forum would be streamed live online with sign-language interpretation in an effort to reach a wider audience, Chang said.