Three-year-old treated after alleged abuse

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Hsinchu City police on Saturday took a three-year-old boy from his father’s home after reports that the child was severely malnourished physically punished, resulting in bruises.

Police visited the home of a divorced father surnamed Ho (何), where they found a naked boy standing on a balcony, with his arms restrained with plastic cable ties and surrounded by excrement.

Following a preliminary assessment, police said they intended to charge Ho, 29, and his girlfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), 37, with causing bodily harm and child abuse according to the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法), Wenhua Police Precinct Chief Hsu Nien-yang (徐念陽) said yesterday.

“Officers at the scene said that the boy had numerous bruises and swelling, as well as a bloodied eye, which they suspected was from physical punishment,” Hsu said. “They also found excrement stains on his fingers and elsewhere.”

Background checks indicated that the boy was born to Ho’s ex-wife, with whom he has three children — a seven-year-old girl and two boys aged four and three, Hsu said.

After their divorce last year, Ho was awarded custody over the boys, while the mother had custody of the girl, he said.

Ho works as an air conditioner and appliance repairman and has been living together with Chen, who has a daughter from a previous marriage, Hsu said.

Ho denied that he had abused the boy, Hsu said.

He quoted Ho as saying that he “disciplined” the boy for urinating in bed and wanted to teach him to use the bathroom.

Social workers took the child to a hospital for treatment and brought him to his mother’s home, but police said that as the father is his legal guardian, the boy must be handed back to him within three days.

After questioning Ho, prosecutors yesterday issued a temporary child protection order and imposed travel restrictions on Ho under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防制法).