INTERVIEW: NDC preparing for demographic shift: minister

Liberty Times (LT): What is the government’s response to the nation’s worsening demography?

Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶): According to the National Development Council’s [NDC] latest population projection from this year to 2065, which was published last month, the nation’s long-term demographic trends have not changed much from previous projections.

However, population decline is setting in two years earlier than previously forecast. Taiwan’s population will start declining in 2021 at the earliest as the result of the declining birth rate.

There were 5,800 fewer births in the first seven months this year from a year earlier. The situation is worsening. We must anticipate the crisis and implement a solution in a timely manner.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) understands the seriousness of the low birth rate and has introduced the “Lasting Increase” and “Balancing Taiwan” initiatives, but policies take time to take effect.

Large-scale changes to the nation’s demographic structure is more than just the government’s problem. It will affect each individual.

In response to Japan’s aging society, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has encouraged immigration and migrant workers, and he has said his administration will dedicate itself to reforming labor regulations and the welfare system over the next three years.

The Japanese government will discuss raising the retirement age to 65 and delaying pension payouts until 70 or older.

Taiwan should treat the problem seriously. In response to the declining birth rate and aging demography, the government has to maximize resource distribution. It has to take the challenges of changing business models and market trends head on.

Premier Lai has instructed the NDC to research and consider raising the retirement age to 65 or higher.

Additionally, the government has to start preparing for the digital economy’s effects on the labor force and the way people live. What kind of jobs will be replaced by the rise of artificial intelligence? What new jobs will be created? What kind of talent will be needed in the next 20 or 30 years? We have to start preparing now and adjust our education system and methods.

Taiwan also has to strategically approach the issue of planning state-owned land. Beyond land utilization, we should think about addressing the concentration of population in the nation’s northern regions. This is one of the reasons for the promotion of placemaking.

LT: What is the difference between placemaking and community development?

Chen: Past administrations promoted community development and related projects, such as encouraging young people to take up farming. We cannot say they achieved nothing.

However, those projects created isolated spikes that lacked sustainability. The main shortfall was that they were not backed by entrepreneurial activities. Without providing a stable means of livelihood, the projects were not able to retain their participants.

The NDC’s five innovative strategies will leverage corporate-academic research, influential local figures and the creation of communal consensus to develop enterprises that have unique local characteristics.

The goal is to make local jobs available for young people and allow retirees to return to the workforce.

The five innovative strategies are replacing state subsidies with private investments, introducing new technology, integrating projects of similar purposes, facilitating corporate-academic collaboration on a local level and building brands.