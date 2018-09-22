There are a number of methods to slow Parkinson’s: doctor

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

While Parkinson’s disease is incurable and there are no medications that directly slow its progress, alternative medication, surgery, dietary changes, exercise and music can help, said Chien Chung-yao (簡崇曜), a doctor at National Cheng Kung University Hospital’s neurology department.

Citing the case of a person surnamed Lin (林), Chien said that, physically, it is nearly impossible to discern that Lin has had Parkinson’s for more than a decade.

Lin maintains good living habits, exercises regularly — playing ball in the morning and swimming in the afternoon — and regularly reports for medication, Chien said.

Parkinson’s disease is the regression of the nervous system, primarily due to an insufficient amount of dopamine being produced by the brain, Chien said.

The symptoms grow gradually worse as a person ages, leading to palsy, slowness of movement and rigidness of limbs, Chien said.

The majority of Parkinson’s patients have severe movement problems an average of 7.5 years after they are first diagnosed, Chien added.

He prescribes medication that helps the brain produce more dopamine, Chien said, adding that deep-brain stimulation surgery can also help.

A balanced diet helps to slow the progression of the disease and probiotics are recommended as they help maintain healthy intestines, Chien said.

People with Parkinson’s should avoid becoming too thin and should maintain a certain weight, Chien said, adding that aerobic exercise is important too.

Assistive devices help increase patient mobility, reduce joint pain and decrease the chance of the person falling, Chien said.

Listening to music and dancing also help people with the disease to maintain their balance, gait, cognitive functions and overall quality of life, Chien added.