Miaoli County’s first dog-friendly park to open soon

By Cheng Ming-hsiang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Dongsing Riverside Park (東興河濱公園) is to reopen late next month as Miaoli County’s first-ever dog-friendly park, Toufen Mayor Hsu Ting-chen (徐定禎) said on Monday.

Toufen City’s (頭份) population has grown significantly over the past few years, resulting an increased demand for green space, Hsu said.

In response, the city government decided to renovate the aging 1.8 hectare riverside park, with its various improvements including a canine jungle gym and paths for cycling and jogging, he said.

The improvements were funded with a NT$900,000 subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and NT$100,000 from the municipality, he said.

The jungle gym is to have slopes made from timber for dogs to walk on, and hurdles and tunnels for smaller dogs to explore, he said.

The facilities are 75 percent complete and the the project is expected to be finished by the middle of next month, with the park reopening at the end of that month, he said.

The scenic jogging route is planned to run through the park along the Jhonggang Creek (中港溪), the city government said, adding that the cycling path would connect the park to other cycling routes in the city, with the aim of creating a safe environment for riders.

All of the major construction work has been completed and the city is putting the finishing touches to pavements and wiring the lights, it said.

The city looks forward to seeing dog lovers and other city residents at the park, it said, adding that faucets have been installed throughout the park to help people clean up after their pets.