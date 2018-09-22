Suspects have access to lawyers: officials

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Officials yesterday said that two foreign suspects in the murder of Canadian Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan have legal protection and access to lawyers.

The New Taipei District Court ordered that the two suspects — US national Ewart Bent and Israeli-American Oren Mayer — be held at the Taipei Detention Center, with their communication restricted, following their arrests on Aug. 26 and Wednesday respectively.

The pair are calm, center deputy director Huang Cheng-yung (黃正勇) said, citing observations by guards and center officials.

“In accordance with the law, they were told of their legal rights as suspects in a criminal investigation and they have access to lawyers,” Huang said.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) was informed of the suspects’ status, but Bent refused to have legal representation provided by AIT and chose his own lawyer, Huang said.

“Due to court-imposed conditions regarding their detention, only their lawyers can visit and talk to them,” Huang said. “Bent and Mayer are being held separately to ensure that they will have no contact with each other.”

“They each have a cellmate — suspects from unrelated cases — whom they can talk to or interact with,” he said. “It is good for their physical and mental well-being to have another person with them, so they are not in solitary confinement.”

Although he cannot go into details about individual cases due to privacy concerns, Huang said most foreign detainees are housed in the center’s new annex, which opened last year and conforms to the standards of European countries, with basic amenities provided for.

Detainees can ask for Western-style food if they are not used to Taiwanese food, he said.